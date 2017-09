Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -The YMCA of Indiana are continuing efforts in central Indiana to help people of Houston after Hurricane Harvey.

Josh Heaston, Chaplin of the Greater Indianapolis YMCA, sat down with Fanchon Stinger to discuss the Y's involvement with Harvey relief efforts.

Personnel from the Greater Indianapolis YMCA are headed down to Texas Sunday to help follow YMCA locations with relief efforts.