Local hurricane help heads to Florida

Hoosiers are moving into Irma’s path, ready to lend a hand when the massive storm hits. Emergency responders from all around the state are now converging on Florida, ready to provide relief in the coming days.

“It looks like it’s changing by the hour, probably as the storm is getting closer,” said Cpt. Mike Pruitt, of the Wayne Township Fire Department. He is near the panhandle with Indiana’s task force one.

So far, eight task force one responders are there and more could be going. Pruitt said it appears at least most residents there took the evacuation orders seriously.

“There’s a lot of people who have either taken shelter farther north in the state or have left the state completely,” said Pruitt.

At home, relief efforts are ramping up as local Salvation Army workers prepare to deploy.

“We’ve sent very well trained individuals down last week, we’re sending out another individual today and more teams, several teams, next week,” said Major Beth Petrie of the Salvation Army.

And if you’d like to help, you can visit the Red Cross website or the Salvation Army website for more information.