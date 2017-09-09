Olympian Nick Symmonds inspiring young athletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Track and Field Olympian Nick Symmonds is in town to talk to youngsters about his sport.

The runner, who competed in the Olympics in 2008 and 2012, started as a Division III athlete and worked his way up to being one of the greatest American middle distance runners in history.

Nick will be speaking at the Park Tudor Gym on 7200 North College Ave on Saturday, September 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 and all proceeds will go to Back on My Feet, a charity designed to help the homeless. For more info on the event, click here.