INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- St George Orthodox Christian Church in Fishers is once again celebrating its annual St George Festival on Saturday, September 15. Attendees will be able learn about the orthodox faith, and enjoy live music and entertainment, as well as a variety of authentic foods.

Admission is free, and shuttle buses are available to transport festival-goers. We caught up with Diana Najjar to find out more about the festival and what attendees can expect.