Three arrested after allegedly robbing woman of purse on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD arrested three suspects early Friday night on the near west side after a women’s purse was allegedly stolen.

Just before 12:45 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of N. Sheffield Ave. on the report of a robbery.

James Bringham, 34, Jeremiah Naylor, 26, and Cammeron Johnson, 20 were arrested after an officer reportedly saw a the suspects’ truck in the 700 block of Belmont Ave.

The women told police that while receiving a ride from James Bingham, Cammeron Johnson pulled out a handgun and the occupants demanded “everything” the victim had. Then Jeremiah Naylor pulled the victim’s purse from her and dragged her out of the truck.

The woman was not seriously injured.

All three suspects were transported to the Arrestee Processing Center for processing.