Florida sheriff: Shooting at Hurricane Irma won’t keep you safe

Posted 12:07 PM, September 10, 2017, by

The skyline of Tampa, Florida, is seen on September 10, 2017, where Tampa residents are fleeing the evacuation zones ahead of Hurricane Irma's landfall. Hurricane Irma regained strength to a Category 4 storm early Sunday as it began pummeling Florida and threatening landfall within hours. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. —Florida authorities have issued another stern warning about Hurricane Irma: Shooting bullets into the storm won’t help keep you safe.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office tweeted late Saturday: “DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won’t make it turn around (and) it will have very dangerous side effects.”

The sheriff’s office, which is in the Tampa Bay-area, was responding to a Facebook event page created two Florida men inviting people to shoot at Irma.

The page reads: “YO SO THIS GOOFY … LETS SHOW IRMA THAT WE SHOOT FIRST …”

The invitation presumably was a joke, but 80,000 people indicated they were “going” or “interested” in the event.

In a tweet early Sunday, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office asked the thousands of people who had shared the page to also share their request for volunteers needed at hurricane shelters.