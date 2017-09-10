IMPD: 2 dead after double shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of a fatal shooting tonight on the northwest side that has killed two people.

Police confirm that they were called to the scene on a report of shots fired just after 8:45 p.m. and confirmed with us initially that one person was dead.

They tweeted out that the second person has died.

The scene is in the 6400 block of Mission Terrace.

