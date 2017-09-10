IN Focus: Former presidents team up to raise money for storm victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All five living former Presidents are teaming up to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all appeared in a public service announcement airing during NFL games all weekend long.

The first spot focuses on aid for Harvey victims, while a second ad on Sunday will also ask for help for those affected by Hurricane Irma.

For more information on how you can help, visit OneAmericaAppeal.org/