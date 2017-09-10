Indy fall concert preview: 15 shows to put on your radar

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s time again for pumpkin spice lattes, football and of course fall concert season in the Circle City.

The summer concert season all but wrapped up Labor Day Weekend with John Mayer at Klipsch. Luckily for Hoosiers, a jam packed fall concert calendar is upon us, starting with one of the biggest bands in the world playing Lucas Oil on Sunday.

U2 and Beck

9/10 – Lucas Oil Stadium

If you’re a fan of old U2, this might be the set list for you. The band is playing their iconic 1987 album, “The Joshua Tree” in full, along with a melody of hits directly after the album.

Take a look at how U2 opened their Dublin show earlier this year with, “Sunday Bloody Sunday.”

The Flaming Lips and Mac DeMarco

9/19 – The Lawn at White River

The trend of co-headlining tours is on the rise in the last few years, and a doozy will close out the 2017 White River concert season. The Flaming Lips bring their eclectic live show to Indy, which will hopefully include lead singer Wayne Coyne rolling around on top of the crowd in a giant New Zealand style Zorb ball.

If you aren’t familiar with Mac DeMarco, he is one of the best and “out there” characters in today’s indie rock landscape. This show will be one of the highlights on this list.

The Weeknd and Gucci Mane

9/20 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The Starboy himself will make his Indianapolis debut later this month along with Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane. Born Abel Tesfaye, the Canadian singer has come a long way since his 2011 debut House of Balloons.

Hundreds of millions of streams, Grammy wins and dating Ariana Grande is life what life is like for Tesfaye nowadays.

ZZ Top

9/21 – Clowes Memorial Hall

The best beards in the music industry will make their way to Butler on Sept. 21. You might be shocked to find out the Houston natives have recorded 15 studio albums, look for a lengthy two hour plus set at Clowes.

Garth Brooks

10/5 -10/8 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Garth Brook fans might have been close to having a heart attack the day he announced his first shows in the Circle City in 21 years. Garth is playing five shows in early October at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Trisha Yearwood will open for all five shows. Rock out to one of the best country songs of all time below.

Fountain Square Music Festival

10/7- 10/8 – Fountain Square

The crown jewel of this year’s fall concert season is a major music festival right in the heart of Fountain Square. Earlier this summer, the festival announced the major expansion by adding an outdoor stage and several incredible acts, national and local.

For a more detailed breakdown of the festival, click here.

Can’t miss acts include: Phantogram (see below), Richard Edwards, The Cool Kids, Hoops, Real Estate and more.

Curren$y

10/9 – Emerson Theater

The man, the myth, the legend Curren$y is heading to Indianapolis on the Pilot Talk III tour at the Emerson Theater. The man has a giant cult following in the rap world, known for implementing creative references that will make your head spin.

Milky Chance

10/17 – Egyptian Room

When you think of Germany, you might think of soccer, beer or sausage. Fantastic rock bands don’t immediately come to mind, but Milky Chance is looking to change that.

Check out their performance of “Cocoon” live on Conan below.

Queens of the Stone Age

10/18 – Murat

It doesn’t get more in your face rock and roll than Queens of the Stone Age. The band formed in Joshua Tree, California has been damaging ear drums since the 90’s and will rock the Murat in mid-October.

Josh Homme, lead singer of the band, also drums for Eagles of Death Metal. They were involved in the deadly terror attack in Paris that claimed the lives of over 80 people at their concert. I highly recommend the HBO documentary Eagles of Death Metal: No Amis chronicling that horrible night

Alt-J

10/21 – Egyptian Room

English band Alt-J has used weird arrangements of traditional indie songs to blow up to the masses.

Early singles “Breezeblocks” and “Tessalite” got them massive popularity around the world, even though those songs are incredible, it was a little surprising on how big they’ve gotten. Now, they have one more album under their belt and play the Egyptian Room in October.

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

10/27 – Murat

Did you know two-fifths of Fleetwood Mac are currently on tour? Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have been on tour all summer and head to Indy right before Halloween.

If you’re wondering how much Mac they’ll play, most setlists on the internet conclude over half of shows are FM songs. The intimate environment of the Murat is perfect for

Billy Joel

11/3 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

This is one of the top highlights of the list, one of the undisputed Gods of music will be gracing his presence to us at Bankers Life.

The Piano Man hasn’t lost a step, filling up massive venues and regularly playing for over two and a half hours. Don’t eat too much Halloween candy because this will surely be a treat three days later. Here’s my favorite below, “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant.” What’s yours?

Ben Folds

11/4 – Murat

From the original Piano Man to the one who reintroduced it in the 90’s, Ben Folds is playing the Murat right after Billy Joel leaves town.

Expect a long set consisting of solo classics and tunes from the Ben Folds Five. Check out “Brick” below.

Lady Gaga

11/5 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Move over Beyonce, T. Swift and Katy Perry, the real face of pop makes her return to Indy after singing the National Anthem at this year’s Indy 500.

She brings her Joanne World Tour to Bankers Life in early November. According to setlist.fm, she has been separating her show into seven different acts, and an encore. Take a look at when she first took over the world back in 2009, performing “Poker Face.”

St. Vincent

11/15 – Egyptian Room

Closing out the list is Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent. If you aren’t familiar with her music, her November date at the Egyptian Room would be a perfect time to get acquainted.

She has won a Grammy Award in 2014 for her fourth album, self-titled St. Vincent. It won for Best Alternative Album. Check out her great performance from Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival three years ago.

Prices for each of these shows vary, but a good majority are not sold out yet and won’t break your wallet. I hope this guide helps you plan what is a busy concert season this year in Indianapolis.