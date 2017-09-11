Broad Ripple’s Boogie Burger announces closing in series of tweets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Broad Ripple’s Boogie Burger has closed for good, the restaurant revealed in a series of Monday morning tweets.

The tweets started simply enough with a message around 8:40 a.m. saying that an announcement was forthcoming.

“We’ve been in this industry approaching 20 years now, the last 10 with Boogie Burger which has been the most visible (and the most fun),” the next tweet read. “Time passes very quickly and the decision was made that this year would be our last.”

Later tweets thanked the staff and said the business was “quite proud of our restaurant and pleased it achieved most of its goals. The primary simply to be a neighborhood burger & malt shop.”

Boogie Burger, located at 1904 Broad Ripple Ave., was known for its garlic fries, hand-dipped milkshakes and burgers.

You can find the entire tweet stream on the business’ Twitter page.

We've been in this industry approaching 20 years now, the last 10 with boogie burger which has been the most visible (and the most fun). — boogie burger (@boogieburger) September 11, 2017