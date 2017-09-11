Clinton Co. authorities seeking public assistance in locating missing woman

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Clinton County have issued a request for public assistance in locating a missing woman who is in need of medical attention.

Police are seeking Brianna Kappel, 21, who was last seen in Frankfort, Indiana, wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and gray sweatshirt. Kappel was last seen getting into a dark-colored Mustang–its destination and license plate information unknown.

Authorities say Brianna Kappel is in need of medication. If you are aware of her location, or have information about her whereabouts, please contact 9-1-1, call Clinton County police at 765-654-5563, or email dispatch@clintonco.com.