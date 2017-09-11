Clinton County authorities locate missing 21-year-old woman

UPDATE:

Frankfort police say 21-year-old Brianna Kappel has been located. Officers didn’t elaborate on her condition.

Brianna Kappel has been located. Thank you for the tips. https://t.co/dAjp3XilYH — Frankfort Police (@FrankfortPD) September 11, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY:

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Clinton County have issued a request for public assistance in locating a missing woman who is in need of medical attention.

Police are seeking Brianna Kappel, 21, who was last seen in Frankfort, Indiana, wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and gray sweatshirt. Kappel was last seen getting into a dark-colored Mustang–its destination and license plate information unknown.

Authorities say Kappel is in need of medication. If you are aware of her location, or have information about her whereabouts, please contact 911, call Clinton County police at 765-654-5563, or email dispatch@clintonco.com.