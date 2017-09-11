Coolest September to date in 43 years, warmer days soon; IRMA remnant rains could fall here

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOL FOR THE SUMMER

It's the 10th day of below normal temperatures this September. September 2017 running -6° per day below normal and nearly 10° cooler than last September. Summer isn't over! Fall does not officially begin for anther 10 days.

September 2017 is the COOLEST to date in 43 years (1974) and ranks 9th coolest all-time thru the 10th.

DRY CONDITIONS CONTINUE

Dry conditions continue in central Indiana as we open the work week. Less than 2" of rain has fallen officially for Indianapolis since July 28th. Nearing 3" below normal for the time span.