Coroner identifies 4 young men, including 13-year-old, as victims of weekend violence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis saw multiple shootings over the weekend which left four young men dead.

The first of the three shootings occurred Saturday just after 9 p.m. in the 4100 block of Vinewood Avenue, on the city’s northwest side. Police say a man was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound and later pronounced dead at the scene. After the shooting, the vehicle rolled forward and struck a parked car.

The victim was identified on Monday as Geordyn Owens, 18.

An hour later, police say a boy was fatally shot outside of a Long John Silvers on the north side, in the 6000 block of East 82nd Street. The boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the restaurant’s parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident caused a temporary lockdown at AMC Castleton Square 14.

The Marion County coroner identified him as Matthew McGee, 13.

The third fatal shooting occurred Sunday night in the 6400 block of Mission Terrace, on the city’s northwest side. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a second victim died after being transported to the hospital. Police said they’ve been called out to the apartment complex before, but there was no information about a disturbance leading to the shooting. Numerous shell casings were found at the scene.

The victims in the third shooting were identified as Jonte Williams, 18, and Dequan Procter, 23.

Police called on the communities to step up with information.

“There’s no nice way to say this. It hasn’t been a good weekend,” IMPD Capt. Harold Turner said Sunday night. “But we’re going to work diligently to solve these homicides and at the same token we need the public’s help, we can’t do this ourselves. If you know something anything and you’re keeping this info to yourself, you’re part of the problem. You’re not part of the solution.”

No arrests have been announced in connection with the shootings. Police urged anyone with information on these crimes to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.