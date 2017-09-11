× Do not fall for this phishing scam claiming to be the BBB

The Better Business Bureau is warning business owners and consumers about a new email scam that’s using the organization’s name and logo.

The scammers are reportedly posing as the BBB to fraudulently claim companies are “violating the Fair Labor Standards Act,” “Safety and Health Act” and other ominous sounding notices.

The BBB says these fake emails are designed to get you to click on a link, which may be used to download malware that can infect your computer, steal passwords or hack a company’s records.

BBB officials offered these tips for those who get an email claiming to be from them:

Do not click on any links or attachments. Read the email carefully for signs that it may be fake (for example, misspellings, grammatical errors, generic greetings such as “Dear member” instead of a name, etc.). Be wary of urgent instructions to take specified action such as “Click on the link or your account will be closed.” Hover your mouse over links without clicking to see if the address is truly from bbb.org. The URL in the text should match the URL that your mouse detects. If the two do not match, it is most likely a scam. Send a copy of the email to phishing@council.bbb.org(Note: This address is only for scams that use the BBB name or logo) Delete the email from your computer completely (be sure to empty your “recycle bin or trash” as well). Run anti-virus software updates frequently and perform a full-system scan. Keep a close eye on your bank statements for any unexpected or unexplained transactions. If you have clickedon any of the links within the email, immediately change your email and network passwords and notify your local IT provider for next steps and actions.

If you have a business and are not certain whether the complaint is legitimate, contact your local BBB.

The BBB is working with law enforcement as well as a private deactivation firm to shut down as many criminal websites as possible. The organization has shut down over 100 sites so far.