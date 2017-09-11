Helping address your child’s mental health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all want to raise happy and healthy children. But often in Indiana, our child's mental health may be overlooked or misunderstood.

Many kids and teenagers struggle with depression, anxiety and other issues -- and in Indiana, we're seeing a suicide crisis. Each year, one in five teenagers here seriously consider suicide, and one in ten try it.

This is an important time to discuss this, especially since September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. We learned more about addressing children's mental health in this edition of Kids First on Fox.