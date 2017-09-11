Homeland security officials urge Hoosiers to ‘see something, say something’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s been 16 years since the shocking and heartbreaking terror attacks on our nation on Sept. 11.

Homeland security officials want to warn you that terrorism can happen anywhere and they want you to say something if you see something suspicious.

“You never know what’s going to happen next. It’s certainly become, I hate to say more normal, but occurrences are happening more and more every day,” said John Erickson, Director of Public Affairs at Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Since 2001, many things have changed when it comes to the landscape of terror activity across the world. Erickson said more trends are leaning towards increases in “lone wolf” attacks.

“Vehicles are being used. It’s not just this year, it’s been in past years as well, and there have been attacks that have involved knives and it’s more readily available operations that they might use,” Erickson said.

Because these terrorists generally don’t leave much of a digital footprint, Erickson said it’s more important now than ever to be aware of your surroundings to help law enforcement spot suspicious behavior.

“The average citizen just across Indiana, across the Unites States, those are many eyes for law enforcement for all types of public safety professionals. You’re going to spot something more than likely before a law enforcement person does,” he said.

If you see someone suspicious, homeland security says to take note of the following:

Gender

Approximate age

Physical description

Unique characteristics

If you see a suspicious looking car, remember the following:

Make

Model

Year

Color

License plate

Any damage

You should also report any neighbors or co-workers who are acting strange or out of the ordinary.

“It’s a hard line sometimes to feel like you’re being too nosy or to feel like they’re making something out of nothing, but it’s better to report it and have it be nothing than for it to have been something important,” Erickson said.

Click here for more information and resources from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.