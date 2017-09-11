IMPD investigating suspicious bag outside federal building in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD’s bomb squad is investigating a report of a suspicious bag in downtown Indianapolis.

Police say the bag is on a bicycle outside the Birch Baye Federal Building at the intersection of E. Ohio St. and N. Pennsylvania St.

Officers say they have not confirmed any immediate threat to the public, but precautions are being taken.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as traffic is being diverted.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.