Indiana cancels home football game against FIU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s home football game against Florida International has been cancelled, Athletics Director Fred Glass announced Monday night.

The decision was made in light of Hurricane Irma, which traveled through southern Florida over the weekend. The two schools plan to play a game in Bloomington some time in the future, and IU is working to find a separate opponent to play on their current bye week, October 7.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 16 at 3:30 p.m.