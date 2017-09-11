Indiana man holds American flag to honor 9/11 victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind -- If you were driving on I-465 today near the city's northwest side, you might have seen a man holding an American flag.

It's a tradition James Clark has been doing for the past 16 years on September 11th as a way to honor the men and women who lost their lives that day.

"I want to be a messenger once a year as a reminder of 2,977 people who lost their lives today," he said.

Each September 11th, Clark stands on West 56th Street for 12 hours, holding the flag as drivers honk, wave, and give thumbs up as a way to show support.

"I try to respond to each honk or wave. Sometimes I'm successful sometimes I'm not."

This year, he is also raising money for the Make A Wish Foundation. To donate, click here.