Indy, Fishers mayors team up to show Amazon why central Indiana should get HQ2

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness announced a coordinated effort Monday to try to bring Amazon’s new headquarters to central Indiana.

The company is looking for a home for their second headquarters, dubbed “HQ2.” It will employ as many as 50,000 workers and cost at least $5 billion to construct and operate. Indiana is one of many states vying for the new HQ.

Amazon said it would prefer to open the headquarters in a suburban or urban area with more than 1 million people. It’s looking for a community that “thinks big” and a location that will attract technical talent.

In the coming weeks, Hogsett and Fadness will build a team of local tech, business, and community leaders to develop a comprehensive proposal to highlight Indiana’s assets and compliment Amazon’s existing Indy presence.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Central Indiana to come together to highlight our region’s incredible assets and share with national stakeholders what makes Indianapolis a growing hub for technology,” said Hogsett. “In the coming days, we will convene the best minds from our local tech sector, as well as key business and community leaders, to build on Amazon’s already strong presence in Central Indiana and share the unique story of what Indianapolis has to offer with the world.”

The mayors said Indy assets for Amazon include the state’s strong talent pipeline, bolstered by exemplary institutes for higher education; a walkable, livable downtown; and a culture of innovation that has received national recognition from tech leaders.

Central Indiana has emerged as a technology leader in the Midwest. In 2016, central Indiana received national accolades as one of the country’s top tech hubs. There are currently 35,000 people in Marion County employed in the tech sector.

Other cities looking to land the new headquarters include Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Dallas. Amazon has not said when a decision will be made.