Irma on the move north with impact locally on Wednesday!

More sunshine in the forecast today after another cool to chilly start this morning. Temperatures again starting out in the 40’s for most and jackets a great idea out-the-door. After a beautiful weekend, the incredible stretch rolls on for today with highs slightly below average but extremely comfortable…

Hurricane Irma still hammering parts of Florida this morning, especially the northern and central part of the state! Thankfully, its on the move and now a category one. Remnants of Irma will impact many states besides Florida and eventually come into play here for Indiana by Wednesday with rain chances. The effects of Irma will be felt as early as tomorrow (Tuesday), as clouds thicken and winds begin to increase by the afternoon. Nothing severe should come out of this locally but much needed rain will be minimal, for most, as it will be moisture starved when it arrives.