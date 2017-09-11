× Police: Woman causes crash on Indiana highway while trying to retrieve dropped phone

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. – Police say a woman caused a crash on an Indiana highway while trying to retrieve her dropped phone.

An Indiana State Police trooper responded to a report of a two vehicle crash at US 36 and SR 227 in eastern Randolph County. A 2012 Ford F150 pickup hit a Suzuki SUV in the passenger door at the intersection.

Rine Anjerok, age 53 of Springdale, AR, was driving her Suzuki southbound approaching US 36 when she failed to stop for the stop sign. Her car entered US 36, and it was struck in the passenger door by a truck traveling eastbound.

Anjerok, whose driver’s license was suspended, said she was using the GPS on her phone when she dropped it. She bent down to pick up her phone, and she didn’t see the stop sign.

Her passenger, Rodriguez Tarbwilin, 44 of Green Forest Carroll, AR, was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. His injuries are expected to be non-life threatening.

Anjerok was treated for minor injuries and released at Reid Health System Hospital in Richmond. The driver of the truck declined medical attention at the scene but was checked out later and released at Reid Health System Hospital in Richmond.

Anjerok was cited for disregarding a stop sign and driving while license suspended.