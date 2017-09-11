Water main break closes portion of 38th Street on northeast side until 6 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police and utility crews are on the scene of a water main break on the city’s northeast side.

The leak is occurring near East 38th Street and North Rural Street. Around 3 p.m., officers said the water is being shut off in the area.

The main break has closed 38th Street in both directions from Meadows Drive to Keystone Avenue. The closure is expected to last until 6 p.m.

The leak resulted in the Heath Department building at 3838 North Rural Street to close for the rest of the day Monday. As a result, public services handled at this location such as vital records and shot records are also closed for the day.

This story is developing.