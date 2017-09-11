Woman says she was captured on man’s cell-phone camera in dressing room at Northside mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. - Police are searching for a man who reportedly took photos or videos of a woman on his cell-phone while she was inside of a dressing room at a local mall.

“That is pretty sick,” said shopper Jennifer Moore.

The voyeurism incident happened on Saturday night at Castleton Square Mall. According to a police report, a 49-year-old woman who was trying on clothes inside of a dressing room at Macy’s says she was caught on camera by an unknown man.

“There is a lot of crazy people out there,” said shopper Patricia Woerner.

The woman told police that she noticed someone standing directly in front of her dressing room door while she was changing. She says she looked down and saw a cell phone underneath the door pointed directly at her.

“You are in the dressing room just minding your own business and there are these creepers,” said Moore.

The woman yelled for help and the man with the phone took off. Police are now reviewing surveillance footage to try and identify the man and track him down.

“I think that it is a bit disturbing and I would never personally want to go through that. I’m sorry for that the woman but not totally shocked,” said shopper Kaci Halfhill.

“I hope they catch him,” said Woerner.

We reached out to Simon Malls about the incident. They tell us they are working with law enforcement on the case. A spokesperson says they will continue their security plan to patrol the mall.

If you have information on this incident call the Marion County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.