2 arrested on drug-related charges after police find meth, marijuana during traffic stop

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested two people after a traffic stop Saturday near the Jackson-Scott County line.

The investigation began around 10 p.m. Saturday when a state trooper stopped a Chevy S-10 on U.S. 31 southbound near County Road 700 South. The trooper searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana.

During the search, the trooper found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Both the driver, Katrina Ballard, 39, and passenger, Christopher E. Williams, 24, were arrested. Police said both individuals are from Scottsburg.

Preliminary charges against them include dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ballard and Williams were booked at the Jackson County Jail.