Bloomington shelter looking for homes for cats, dogs evacuated from Florida due to Irma

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Several cats and dogs evacuated from southern Florida in preparation for Hurricane Irma have arrived in Bloomington and need forever homes.

The Bloomington Animal Shelter says the 18 cats and six dogs were removed from their local shelters to make room for animals that were separated from their families during the storm.

The shelter has begun the process of making the evacuated animals available for adoption. Those available were not displaced due to the hurricane.

Those who would like to help evacuated or displaced animals can donate canned food, toys or monetary donations at the shelter during its business hours.

The shelter is located at 3410 S. Walnut St. and is open to the public Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.