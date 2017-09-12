Body cam footage shows Evansville officer hit handcuffed suspect in ‘groin area’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Recently released body camera footage from the Evansville Police Department shows an officer hit a handcuffed suspect in the “groin area.”

According to the Evansville Courier & Press, Sgt. Rob Hahn was suspended five days without for excessive force. The punishment was approved by the Police Merit Commission.

The Evansville Courier & Press obtained body camera footage released by the police department on Wednesday that shows Hahn shoving a handcuffed suspect onto a bed and hitting them in the groin area.

EPD spokesman Sgt. Jason Cullum discussed the video on Monday: “At one point, (Hahn) pushed the individual’s head against the wall. Then he threw him down onto a bed, and as he walked by he punched the individual in the groin area.”

The incident happened on August 6, 2017. Hahn and several other officers were serving a warrant on a man at a motel. The man did not open the motel door for the officers, so they went inside and found him on the phone in the bathroom.

Hahn, who is a former assistant chief, served the suspension, and he is now back on duty. Cullum said he reported hitting the suspect to his supervisor on the day it happened.

None of the other officers seen in the body camera footage are under investigation.