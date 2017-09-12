Coolest September since 1974 to turn warm; Rain chances are small

COOL AND DRY SEPTEMBER TO DATE

The high of 75-degrees Tuesday makes this 11 out of 12 days this month below normal. It is the COOLEST September to date since 1974 and ranks 6th coolest on record.

Rain showers are scattered and mainly light ad we certainly could use them. There is a real dry spell ongoing here. Since July 28th we are over 3″ below normal officially for Indianapolis.

We are not expecting wide-spread rain tonight and Wednesday – mainly hit and miss showers at best. Rain coverage may reach 30% Wednesday afternoon so many of us will miss out on rain all together.

SUMMER TO COME ROARING BACK

This cool September will be taking a turn. SUMMER comes roaring back with near record heat this weekend and a overall warmer pattern returning.