DOJ declines to file federal charges against Baltimore officers in death of Freddie Gray

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Department of Justice won’t bring federal charges against six police officers involved in the arrest and in-custody death of Freddie Gray, a young black man whose death touched off weeks of protests and unrest in Baltimore.

The officers were charged by state prosecutors after Gray’s neck was broken in the back of a police transport wagon in April of 2015. The 25-year-old was handcuffed and shackled at the time, but he was unrestrained by a seat belt.

Three officers were acquitted at trial, and Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby later dropped the remaining state cases.

The Gray family’s attorney, Billy Murphy, said the Justice Department informed him on Tuesday that no federal charges would be filed. The decision means none of the officers will be held criminally responsible for Gray’s death.

Five officers face internal disciplinary hearings scheduled to begin Oct. 30. Those officers are Lt. Brian Rice, Sgt. Alicia White and officers Caesar Goodson, Edward Nero and Garrett Miller. The sixth officer, William Porter, was not charged administratively.

The Justice Department decision was first reported by The Baltimore Sun.

Gray’s death triggered the firing of then-police commissioner Anthony Batts and prompted the Justice Department to open an investigation into allegations of discriminatory policing practices and unlawful arrests.

Last year, the Justice Department released a report detailing widespread patterns of abuse and misconduct within the Baltimore Police Department, and in January entered into a court-enforceable agreement to reform the troubled agency.