Fall-like feel Wednesday with a warm up into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Tuesday afternoon! Scattered showers are moving through central Indiana this afternoon and we'll continue with them through the day Wednesday. We're still not looking at a lot of rain with most models staying under 0.25 inches.

Temperatures tonight will fall to the upper 50s and low 60s with east, southeast winds. Temperatures on Wednesday will only reach the upper 60s with south, southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday morning will bring a few lingering showers with a decrease in cloud cover expected later in the day. Temperatures will go up to the low 70s for highs.

A big warm up will come into the weekend as high pressure builds. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s both Sunday and Monday. --Danielle Dozier