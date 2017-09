TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. – Workers in Tipton County may actually have reason to cry over spilled milk.

The State Road 19 bypass is closed between Ash and Jefferson and 100 West as crews work to clean up a milk spill in Cicero Creek.

The Tipton Fire Department, Tipton Police Department, Tipton County EMA, and Tipton Wastewater and Utilities are at the scene working to clean up the milk.