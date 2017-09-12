× Man thought to be in Indy arrested in connection with elderly woman’s murder in Tennessee

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. – A wanted man thought to be in Indianapolis has been arrested in connection with an elderly woman’s murder in Kentucky.

According to a Facebook post from the Somerset Police Department, 41-year-old Dwight Bell was arrested without incident in Dandridge, Tennessee on charges stemming from the warrant for the theft of Ruthie Carolyn New’s vehicle.

Police say Bell is a person of interest in the murder and rape of New.

In August, police said they believed Bell was homeless and staying at shelters in Indianapolis. Officers said he had been seen on South Meridian St. and a Speedway gas station at South and Kentucky streets.

In 1999, Bell was arrested for the death of his father in Indiana, according to LEX18. He was reportedly convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to several years in prison.