Nintendo to restart production on NES Classic, the tough-to-find gift of 2016
The NES Classic was nearly impossible for most people to find during the 2016 holiday season, but having a little patience could pay off for those who still want to get the retro gaming console.
Nintendo revealed Tuesday that the company would restart production of the tiny console, which is a miniature version of Nintendo’s signature Nintendo Entertainment System from the 80s. It comes pre-loaded with 30 games.
The NES Classic hit stores last November, but demand far outpaced supply, and buying one of the systems for a reasonable price proved difficult. The system, which retailed for $60, routinely goes for upwards of $200 from third-party sellers on Amazon and eBay. Nintendo discontinued the product months after launch, saying the system was meant to be available for a limited time only.
That’s about to change.
Nintendo said the NES Classic would go back into production soon, with new units hitting store shelves in summer 2018. The company didn’t give a precise release date, saying more information about the timing would be announced in the future.
Meantime, the company is getting ready to release the follow-up to the NES Classic, the Super Nintendo Classic based on the company’s 16-bit gaming system from the 90s. The SNES Classic launches on Sept. 29, and Nintendo has said that the SNES version will be easier to find.
The company planned to cease production of the Super Nintendo Classic at the end of the year, but demand has been “incredible,” and Nintendo will ship additional units of the system into 2018. The company said it would ship more units of the SNES Classic than it originally shipped of the NES Classic.
The Super Nintendo version features 21 pre-loaded games from the system’s classic library. It retails for $80 and, unlike the NES Classic, comes with two controllers.
Here are the games included on the Super Nintendo Classic:
- Contra III: The Alien Wars
- Donkey Kong Country
- EarthBound
- Final Fantasy III
- F-ZERO
- Kirby Super Star
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Mega Man X
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox
- Star Fox 2
- Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Ghouls n Ghosts.
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Yoshi’s Island
And here’s the roster for the NES Classic:
- Balloon Fight
- Bubble Bobble
- Castlevania
- Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest
- Donkey Kong
- Donkey Kong Jr.
- Double Dragon II: The Revenge
- Dr. Mario
- Excitebike
- Final Fantasy
- Galaga
- Ghosts n’ Goblins
- Gradius
- Ice Climber
- Kid Icarus
- Kirby’s Adventure
- Mario Bros.
- Mega Man 2
- Metroid
- Ninja Gaiden
- Pac-Man
- Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream
- StarTropics
- Super C
- Super Mario Bros.
- Super Mario Bros. 2
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- Tecmo Bowl
- The Legend of Zelda
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link