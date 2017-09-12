Police investigate video appearing to show Chicago teen before her body was found in walk-in freezer

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Police investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a suburban Chicago hotel freezer are examining a video that appears to show her in a room at the hotel hours earlier.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Facebook Live video appears to show 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins of Chicago sitting on a bed with other people nearby in a 9th-floor room of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont. She can be seen in the reflection of a woman’s pair of mirrored glasses.

The video has gotten more than 3 million views. Authorities say they have identified most of the people in the video.

Jenkins’ body was found in the walk-in freezer Sunday, about 24 hours after concerned relatives contacted the hotel and police.

Jenkins’ mother, Teresa Jenkins, says police told her that her daughter was intoxicated when she let herself into the freezer where she died. An autopsy has been conducted but a cause of death hasn’t been determined.

“Yes, they’ve looked at it and continue to look at it and all the other social media videos and posts,” Rosemont spokesman Gary Mack told the Tribune on Monday. “They are leaving no stone unturned as far as trying to corral everyone they can and talk to them and interview them about what happened and what was going on that night.”