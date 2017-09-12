Police investigating break-ins at pair of Indy churches

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two Indianapolis churches fell victim to thieves overnight, police say.

The pair of smash-and-grabs took place less than a quarter-mile apart near 30th Street and East Fall Creek Parkway.

Police were first called to an old church building after someone kicked down the front door, setting off the alarm.

Larry Webber says the would-be thieves first tried to break into the building’s back door, but it’s been firmly secured from previous break-ins. As a result, the suspects knocked down the building’s front door instead.

“They had to pry the steel security open and then kicked the inner door completely off the hinges,” said Webber. “They didn’t get anything and look at all the damage.”

With the alarm going off, the suspects ran away empty-handed. In fact, Webber says the small church is no longer in operation and there’s nothing worth stealing inside anyway.

“It’s senseless. They’re not getting anything. They’re doing $1,000 in damage and getting nothing in return,” said Webber.

Just around the corner, Newborn Saints church minister John Kelly says someone pried the bars off a basement window and smashed the glass. When they couldn’t get inside, they kicked open the front door of his still-active church.

“I mean you’ve got to be really low down to break into a church,” said Kelly.

Once inside John’s church, the thieves opened the fridge, stole some food, toilet paper and paper towels worth maybe $20.

Kelly believes if the suspects are willing to break into church building for next to nothing, then no place is safe.

“It’s frustrating and it hurts. It’s sad at the same time. There’s no limits if you break into a church, you really need some help,” said Kelly. “When you attack a church, you really need a lot of prayer.”

Police don’t know for sure if the two break-ins are related, but as always anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.