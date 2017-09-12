Police seize drugs, cash and gun during home visit; 2 people arrested

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested two people after seizing drugs, cash and a gun while conducting a home visit Monday in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s North District Flex Team and the Indiana Department of Correction Parole Field Team were making the community corrections home visit Monday in the 2900 block of Ruckle Street.

They were checking on 46-year-old Eddie Maxieson, who’s on probation for a 2004 conviction for attempted murder and carrying a handgun without a license. Police also found 37-year-old Ray Chambers inside the residence.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found a loaded Glock handgun that had been reported stolen from Morgan County, a powdery substance that appeared to be cocaine and $2,600 in cash.

Maxieson was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Preliminary charges against Chambers include dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Both men were taken to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make final charging decisions in the case, police said.