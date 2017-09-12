Proposed Red Line left-turn restrictions now public

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Once the Red Line public transit system is operational, drivers won’t be able to freely make left turns on stretches of two main thoroughfares.
The city-county council public works committee voted tonight to send a proposal to the full council, that would limit left turns and parking on Meridian and College.
“With better, reliable transit service, there are some tradeoffs,” said Bryan Luellen.
Those tradeoffs include increased traffic, parking restrictions, even loss of parking, plus taking a lot of left turns off the table.
On Meridian, the restrictions would start on 19th and run all the way to 37th going north and southbound.
On College, left turns would be prohibited at dozens of intersections from 39th to 63rd.
For the most part, left turns will only be allowed at intersections with lights, but not all.
Red Line or not, Councillor Jeff Miller says many of these restrictions need to happen anyway.
“You know, it’s dangerous to make turns left onto College for example, it’s dangerous to cross College,” said Miller. “We have traffic studies that they didn’t go into, but really a lot of these changes I think we should’ve made anyway. And that might be why we’re not hearing as much resistance.”
The IndyGo spokesperson says this plan is the result of hours of feedback business owners and residents around College and Meridian gave them.
They’re still answering questions people have about the design during two-hour transit talks over the next few weeks.
