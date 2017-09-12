Remnants of Irma moving in, while September remains unseasonably cool!

Clouds continue to thicken as remnants of Irma approach the state! This will make for a rather overcast, gray day, while keeping temperatures in check and well below normal for mid-September (coolest since 1974). Rain chances remain fairly weak but some should creep in by the afternoon.

Our greater chances still hold for tomorrow (Wednesday), as the actual low of Irma passes through the state! This will provide the best lift and instability to shake things up a bit. Rainfall amounts will range from trace amounts to, as much as, .25″ in some spots. Certainly not enough to get us out of the this abnormally dry period we’re in, -2.46″ since August 1st!

As “Irma” leaves us early on Thursday…skies will gradually clear and sunshine will build just in time for the weekend! Along with sunshine, a burst of warmth will move in from the west. This should drive our temperatures into the middle to upper 80s by Sunday. This would provide the warmest temperatures in nearly two weeks for Indianapolis!