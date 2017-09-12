SILVER ALERT: Authorities searching for missing Vincennes man

VINCENNES, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Vincennes Police Department for James Merlin Jones, 72, who has disappeared in the southern Indiana city and may require medical attention.

Jones is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 192 pounds, grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes.

Jones was last seen Monday, September 11 at 9 a.m. in Vincennes, and is believed to be in danger. He may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on James Jones, contact the Vincennes Police Department at 812-882-1631, or call 9-1-1.