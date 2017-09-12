Stage assignments, performance times announced for Fountain Square Music Festival

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Fountain Square Music Festival announced stage assignments and performance times for all of its scheduled artists Tuesday.

On Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7, over 60 artists will perform across five stages: HI-FI, Pioneer, White Rabbit Cabaret, Square Cat Vinyl and an immersive outdoor stage called the Nucleus.

Organizers say the Nucleus will feature “powerful lighting and production design elements to create an immersive audience experience unlike other festivals.”

The stage assignments and performance times for Oct. 6 are as follows:

The Nucleus (outdoor main stage at Virginia and Woodlawn Avenue)

Slater Hogan: 4 – 4:35 p.m.

The WLDLFE: 4:40 – 5:20 p.m.

COIN: 5:40: 6:40 p.m.

Real Estate: 7 – 8 p.m.

Dog: 8:20 – 9:50 p.m.

Nucleus Light Show: 9:50 – 10:05 p.m.

HI-FI (1043 Virginia Ave.)

Manray: 5 – 5:40 p.m.

Brandon Whyde: 7 – 7:40 p.m.

JAC: 8 – 8:40 p.m.

Shiny Penny: 9 – 9:40 p.m.

Arlie: 10 – 11 p.m.

Welshly Arms: 11:20 p.m. – 12:20 a.m.

White Rabbit Cabaret (1116 Prospect St.)

Coyote Talk: 6:40 – 7:20 p.m.

The Tourists: 7:40 – 8:20 p.m.

Hales Corner: 8:40 – 9:20 p.m.

Jake McMullen: 9:40 – 10:20 p.m.

Morgxn: 10:40 -11:40 p.m.

Flint Eastwood: midnight – 1 a.m.

Pioneer (1110 Shelby St.)

Emily Blue: 6:30 – 7:10 p.m.

Saint Aubin: 7:30 – 8:10 p.m.

Thunder Dreamer: 8:30 – 9:10 p.m.

Player Piano: 9:30 – 10:10 p.m.

Lily & Madeleine: 10:30 – 11:30 p.m.

BIYO: 11:50 p.m. -12:50 a.m.

Square Cat Vinyl (1054 Virginia Ave.)

Keller & Cole: 4:50 – 5:30 p.m.

Crescent Ulmer: 5:50 – 6:30 p.m.

Peter Oren: 6:50 – 7:30 p.m.

Caleb McCoach: 7:50 – 8:30 p.m.

Chad Lehr: 8:50 – 9:30 p.m.

Luke Knight: 9:50 – 10:50 p.m.

The stage assignments and performance times for Oct. 7 are as follows:

The Nucleus (outdoor main stage at Virginia and Woodlawn Avenue)

Clint Breeze & The Groove: 1 – 1:40 p.m.

Dream Chief: 2 – 2:40 p.m.

Hoops: 3 – 4 p.m.

Why?: 4:20 – 5:20 p.m.

The Cool Kids: 5:40 – 6:40 p.m.

Bishop Briggs: 7 – 8 p.m.

Phantogram: 8:20 – 9:50 p.m.

Nucleus Light Show: 9:50 -10:05 p.m.

HI-FI (1043 Virginia Ave.)

Warbly Jets: 5 – 5:40 p.m.

Dan Luke and the Raid: 6 – 6:40 p.m.

The Elwins: 7 – 7:40 p.m.

The Blue Stones: 8 – 8:40 p.m.

Okey Dokey: 10 – 10:40 p.m.

Richard Edwards: 11:15 p.m. – 12:15 a.m.

White Rabbit Cabaret (1116 Prospect St.)

America Owns the Moon: 5:40 – 6:20 p.m.

Alexander Wren: 6:40 – 7:20 p.m.

Amy O: 7:40 – 8:20 p.m.

Mike Adams at His Honest Weight: 8:40 – 9:20 p.m.

Myzica: 9:40 – 10:20 p.m.

Public: 10:40 – 11:40 p.m.

Manners, Please: midnight – 1 a.m.

Pioneer (1110 Shelby St.)

Chris Wilson: 3:30 – 4 p.m.

Charlie Ballantine: 4:20 – 5 p.m.

Henry Chadwick: 5:20 – 6 p.m.

Bigfoot Yancy: 6:20 – 7 p.m.

Kurt Rockmore: 8:15 – 8:45 p.m.

Mathaius Young: 9 – 9:30 p.m.

Malcolm London: 9:45 – 10:15 p.m.

Mike Floss: 10:30 – 11 p.m.

Bryce Vine: 11:15 p.m. – midnight

Ghost Gun Summer: 12:15 – 1 a.m.

DJ Indiana Jon & Topspeed: 1 – 2 a.m.

Square Cat Vinyl (1054 Virginia Ave.)

Master Key: 1:50 – 2:30 p.m.

Busman’s Holiday: 2:50 – 3:30 p.m.

Elliott: 3:50 – 4:30 p.m.

CJ Boyd: 4:50 – 5:30 p.m.

Vess Ruthenburg: 5:50 – 6:30 p.m.

Brandon Lott: 6:50 – 7:30 p.m.

Two-day general admission passes are available for $99. Friday single-day tickets are available for $49, and Saturday single-day tickets are $59. Two-day passes and single-day tickets are on sale now at fountainsquaremusicfest.org and ticketfly.com. VIP passes are sold out.

The Nucleus main stage experience and performances at Square Cat Vinyl are open to all ages. Indoor shows at HI-FI, White Rabbit Cabaret and Pioneer are 21+.