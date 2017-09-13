$9.6 million in grant money awarded to recruit, retain STEM teachers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana Commission for Higher Education announced $9.6 million in grant money was awarded to support programs that recruit teachers in high-need subjects and schools.

Sixteen grants totaling $9,600,840 were awarded to help with the teacher shortages in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subject areas. The commission says this is the third round of grants awarded through the STEM Teacher Recruitment Fund.

The money will go toward teacher training in STEM subjects, dual credit teacher credentialing, mentoring programs, and programs aiming to retain great teachers.

The 2017 STEM Teacher Recruitment Fund award recipients are:

Conexus – $171,130

Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) – $2,156,289

Nextech – $289,705

Purdue Research Foundation (three grants awarded) – $785,415

Teach for America – $1,628,367

University of Southern Indiana Foundation (two grants awarded) – $528,198

Project Lead The Way – $829,098

Hoosier STEM Academy – $1,582,584

University of Evansville – $113,551

University of Indianapolis – $262,801

Indiana University Foundation (three grants awarded) – $1,253,702

“These grants are enhancing our efforts to prepare the next generation of Hoosiers for the jobs of tomorrow,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “Rewarding and scaling effective programs throughout the state will help attract and retain STEM teachers who will make a difference in high-need areas.”

Read more about each of the programs selected here. More about the awards can be found here.