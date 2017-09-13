× Andrew Luck’s agent says QB is committed to Colts; trade rumors ‘simply not true’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is not seeking a trade, his agent said Wednesday.

Will Wilson, Luck’s uncle and agent, was quick to squelch a Wednesday segment on ESPN’s Mike & Mike radio show that said Luck was unhappy with his situation with the Colts.

Host Mike Greenberg, citing people around the league, said there’s a general sense “we could be seeing, right before our eyes, the end of the Andrew Luck era in Indianapolis.’’

Wilson’s response? Hogwash.

“The speculation/rumor is simply not true,’’ Wilson told our newsgathering partners at IndyStar. “Andrew would not have signed a five-year extension last year if he was not committed to the Colts. Complete non-story.”

Luck became the highest-paid player in NFL history in June 2016 when he signed a five-year, $123 million extension. The contract will pay him nearly $140 million through the 2021 season.