Danica Patrick done at Stewart-Haas Racing

Posted 3:23 AM, September 13, 2017, by

WATKINS GLEN, NY - AUGUST 06: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series I Love NY 355 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 6, 2017 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Danica Patrick is done at Stewart-Haas Racing.
Patrick posted a statement on her Facebook page Tuesday saying her time with Stewart-Haas “had come to an end” due to a new sponsorship arrangement for the team next season.  Her future in NASCAR’s top Cup series next season is now an open question. Patrick says she remains focused on the rest of the season.
The statement came shortly after Smithfield Foods said it will leave Richard Petty Motorsports to become a primary sponsor at Stewart-Haas next year. The news is a blow to RPM, but it also forced changes at Stewart-Haas, which has struggled with sponsorship for three of its four cars, including the No. 10 driven by Patrick.