Del Monte to close Indiana plant, shift production to California facility

Posted 7:38 AM, September 13, 2017, by

Boxes of Del Monte-brand pineapples are seen in a cold storage room at Sun-View Market February 3, 2006 in Niles, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

PLYMOUTH, Ind. — Del Monte Foods plans to close a northern Indiana tomato processing plant with about 100 workers and shift its production to a central California facility.

The company announced Tuesday it would start layoffs in November as it ceases production at the Plymouth, Indiana, plant that makes ketchup, tomato-based sauces, and juice from concentrate. Warehouse and distribution work is expected to end by February, when the facility will close.

Del Monte says in a state filing that it expects the closing will be permanent.

The company says the closing will align its production capacity with current consumer demand. Production will be shifted to a plant in Hanford, California.

Bay Valley Foods said last month it would be closing its Plymouth facilities, eliminating about 150 jobs.