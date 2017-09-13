Education Secretary DeVos to visit Indiana on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is expected to visit schools in Indianapolis and Gary on Friday during the final leg of her first back-to-school tour.

Dubbed the “Rethink School” tour, DeVos is visiting schools doing “innovative and groundbreaking” work to meet the needs of students. So far, she has visited schools in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska. She also has stops planned for Kansas and Missouri.

Indiana is the final stop on DeVos’ four-day, six-state tour, during which she has sought out niche schools and programs that offer specific services, primarily outside of the mainstream public school environment.

While here, DeVos is expected to make a stop in Gary before heading to the Hope Academy in Indianapolis. Hope Academy is the state’s only recovery school, a public charter school serving students in recovery for drug and alcohol addiction.

Jan Stanich, director of marketing and business development, said the secretary’s office reached out to the school about the visit this past week.

“We’re glad to be able to share information about recovery high schools,” Stanich said. “A lot of people don’t know much about them.”

Hope Academy, operating in partnership with the Fairbanks Alcohol and Drug Addiction Treatment Center, is one of just 38 such schools in the country.

On Wednesday, DeVos visited a private Denver center that provides educational services to autistic children.

The last time DeVos visited Indiana, in May, she spoke at the American Federation for Children summit and visited a private school participating in the state’s voucher program.

Called the Choice Scholarship program, the Indiana initiative uses public dollars to cover private school tuition costs for low-income families, and is the largest program of its kind in the nation.

This story was written by our media partners at the Indy Star.