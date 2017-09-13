Fall temperatures and scattered showers

Happy Wednesday! What is left of Irma is still impacting our weather today with cloudy skies and scattered showers.

It won’t be a complete wash out today as there will be breaks in the rain.

But you may want to keep the umbrellas handy as showers remain scattered today.

Another cool fall day with temperatures struggling to get out of the 60s this afternoon.

A couple of showers linger Thursday morning but we dry out Thursday evening. A ridge builds in Friday through the weekend returning sunshine and toasty temperatures to the area.