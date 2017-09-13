× Fewer residents to be impacted after changes made to I-69 construction between Martinsville, Indy

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — New changes were announced in the ongoing project to extend I-69 from Martinsville to Indianapolis.

INDOT made changes to the plans after hearing input and concerns from residents who live in the counties where the construction will take place.

INDOT Public Involvement Specialist Lamar Holliday said the changes mean fewer residents and business will be impacted. Initially, more than 600 residents and businesses were on the relocation list. Now, Holliday said 187 residents and 84 businesses are on the relocation list.

He said residents who have concerns about moving can work directly with project specialists.

Another change includes keeping the Aspen Lakes Apartments standing on Southport Road. It was initially thought that 300 residents would be forced to find another place to live.

White River Township resident Kenny Pinkiston said he’s still waiting to see if the new changes will mean he will have to move.

“I don’t necessarily want to move. I’m not thinking about moving, but if there’s going to be a lot of traffic and impact, then yes, I do,” Pinkiston said.

Holliday said the new changes would not impact the project’s timeline. INDOT is looking to begin construction in 2020 in Martinsville. The project is expected to take seven years to complete.

There are two more public hearings for Section 6 of the project.

You can find project maps as well as more information about property acquisition relocating, by clicking here.