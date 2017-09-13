CARMEL, Ind. -- The limits of love are put to the test in a Tony award-winning musical. La Cage aux Folles won Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Choreography, and the production is hitting the stage with some of Indy's best talent. Sherman went behind the scenes to take a sneak peek.
French musical hits the stage in Carmel
-
Backstage at Shrek the Musical
-
Sherman at Carmel on Canvas
-
Father’s Day gift ideas from Market District in Carmel
-
Summer twist on a favorite food
-
Keeping your skin healthy in the summer
-
-
Traditional Hawaiian meal comes to Indiana restaurant
-
Restaurant offering fall cooking classes
-
Sherman previews Indy GreekFest at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
-
Hatch Chile Pepper Festival preview
-
Sherman at Tinker Street Restaurant and Wine Bar
-
-
Masterchef week continues at Oakley’s Bistro
-
Masterchef week continues at Vida
-
PHOTOS: Hoosier multimillionaire Scott Jones opens home for estate sale in September