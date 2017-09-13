Which FOX59 Morning News personality are you? Take the quiz and find out!

French musical hits the stage in Carmel

Posted 9:30 AM, September 13, 2017, by

CARMEL, Ind. -- The limits of love are put to the test in a Tony award-winning musical. La Cage aux Folles won Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Choreography, and the production is hitting the stage with some of Indy's best talent. Sherman went behind the scenes to take a sneak peek.