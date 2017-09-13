Homicide investigation underway after 64-year-old man found dead on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old man Monday as a homicide.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of East 25th Street around 7 p.m. on a report of a deceased person. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim had apparent trauma to his body, police said, but did not elaborate. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.